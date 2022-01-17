Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for an alleged drone attack on the United Arab Emirates that occurred Monday morning.

Three fuel tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah industrial area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC and a fire broke out at a storage facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The airport has suspended all flights for the time being due to the drone attack, local media claims.

Drones were spotted in the area prior to the explosion. "Initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire," the police said in a statement on state news agency WAM.

The statement further said that there was no significant damage due to the attack.

Police are currently investigating the two incidents.

The military spokesperson for the Houthi movement said that the group had launched a military attack on the UAE, and that details would be announced soon.

The attack occurred amid tensions between the Houthis and a military coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and backed by the UAE. The UAE has great influence on the Yemeni forces it armed and trained prior to scaling down its military presence in the region in 2019.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and have in the past threatened to attack the UAE.

Reuters contributed to this report.