Stabbing attack thwarted at Gush Etzion junction

An attempted stabbing attack occurred at the Gush Etzion junction on Monday afternoon, the IDF reported.

A Palestinian man armed with a knife was shot by IDF forces. No Israeli citizens were hurt.

"When I arrived at the scene the security forces had already neutralized the attacker, and thankfully there were no other people injured in the incident," said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yigal Mizrachi, one of the first responders at the scene.

This is a developing story.