Texas hostage-taker wished he had taken part in 9/11 attacks - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 14:01
The suspect who had taken four synagogue attendees hostage in Colleyville, Texas this past Saturday, Faisal Akram, told court staff that he wished he had taken a part in the attacks on the US on September 11, according to the Independent.
According to the report, he had spoken with court staff shortly after the attacks.
He was banned from the Blackburn Magistrates' Court in 2001 after verbally abusing and threatening the court staff repeatedly.
Beijing Olympics tickets will not be sold to general public due to COVID
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 01:43 PM
Stabbing attack thwarted at Gush Etzion junction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 01:29 PM
Hamas fires missiles towards sea - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 01:13 PM
Dan Marzuk selected as new Knesset secretary
By GIL HOFFMAN
01/17/2022 12:19 PM
Former Ukraine president lands in Kyiv to face treason case
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 10:28 AM
Iranian diplomats arrive in Saudi to take up OIC posts
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 10:07 AM
Illegal compound on Mount Meron demolished
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 08:25 AM
16-year-old arrested for stabbing in Jisr e-Zarka
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 07:42 AM
India's Gennova working on Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 06:26 AM
Winter storm slams US East Coast, Canada, thousands of flights canceled
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 06:01 AM
Two teens connected to Texas synagogue attack arrested in UK
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 01:55 AM
IRGC Quds Force commander visits grave of PMF commander in Iraq
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 10:53 PM
US State Dept. denies energy deal brokered between Israel, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 10:23 PM
Liquor store, bank hit by explosions in Baghdad - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 09:05 PM
Labor dispute declared at Leumi HMO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 06:53 PM
