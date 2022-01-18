The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
OPEC sees well supported oil market in 2022, despite Omicron

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 14:38
OPEC on Tuesday stuck to its forecast for robust growth in world oil demand in 2022 despite the Omicron coronavirus variant and expected interest-rate hikes, predicting that the oil market would remain well supported through the year.
In a monthly report, The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said it expected world oil demand to rise by 4.15 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, unchanged from its forecast last month.
"Monetary actions are not expected to hinder underlying global economic growth momentum, but rather serve to recalibrate otherwise overheating economies," OPEC said in the report.
"The oil market is expected to remain well-supported throughout 2022."
World consumption is expected to surpass the 100 million bpd mark in the third quarter, in line with last month's forecast. On an annual basis according to OPEC, the world last used over 100 million bpd of oil in 2019.
"While the new Omicron variant may have an impact in the first half of 2022, which is dependent on any further lockdown measures and rising hospitalization levels impacting the workforce, projections for economic growth remain robust," OPEC said.
OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are gradually unwinding record output cuts put in place last year. At its last meeting, OPEC+ agreed to boost monthly output by 400,000 bpd in February, despite concern about the new variant.
The report showed OPEC output in December rose by 170,000 bpd to 27.88 million bpd, a smaller rise than OPEC is allowed under the deal.
Two IDF combat soldiers injured in training explosion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 03:28 PM
Bennett condemns Abu Dhabi drone attack, offers UAE intel, security aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 03:27 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 498 in serious condition, 100 on ventilators
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 02:10 PM
Tonga government confirms 3 deaths and destruction on outlying islands
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 01:46 PM
25-30 million Antigen tests to be distributed for free
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 01:32 PM
Russia, Iran and China to hold joint naval drills - RIA
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 01:27 PM
Texas synagogue gunman was known to British intelligence - BBC
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 01:14 PM
Israel says sanctions relief for Iran could mean 'terror on steroids'
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 12:36 PM
Half of global cyber defense investments has been in Israel - PM Bennett
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 12:21 PM
MK Miki Zohar tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 09:33 AM
Car explodes in Yavne, police investigating
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 08:05 AM
Chinese fishermen find devices for 'stealing secrets'
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 06:20 AM
JetBlue CEO warns 5G disruptions may 'stress' US aviation
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 03:02 AM
UK says supplying Ukraine with weapons system to defend against Russia
By REUTERS
01/17/2022 08:12 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 12,634 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 06:24 PM
