Bennett condemns Abu Dhabi drone attack, offers UAE intel, security aid

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday formally condemned the Abu Dhabi drone attack that killed three people and injured six on Monday.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack carried out by the Iranian-backed Houthis," Bennett stated on Twitter.

Israel stands with the UAE.

I stand with Mohammed bin Zayed.

The prime minister reaffirmed Israel's support to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and added that he "stands with [crown prince] Mohammed bin Zayed," even offering "security and intelligence support" to the UAE in order to help it protect its citizens from "similar attacks."