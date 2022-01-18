The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two IDF combat soldiers injured in training explosion

A grenade exploded during routine training, hitting two soldiers with shrapnel.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 15:28

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2022 16:26
MDA ambulances at Nachshon Base after two IDF soldiers were injured in a training explosion on January 18, 2022 (photo credit: RESCUERS WITHOUT BORDERS)
MDA ambulances at Nachshon Base after two IDF soldiers were injured in a training explosion on January 18, 2022
(photo credit: RESCUERS WITHOUT BORDERS)
Two IDF soldiers from the elite Duvdevan commando unit were lightly and moderately injured respectively by shrapnel during training on Tuesday.
The two were injured after a grenade exploded during routine training at the Nachshon Base, near Ma’aleh Adumim in central Israel, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.
They were treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and rushed to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem for further treatment.
The military said that the incident is being investigated.
The two were injured less than a week after two officers,  Major Ofek Aharon and Major Itamar Elharar, were killed by friendly fire after another soldier misidentified them while they were all searching for stolen equipment at the Nabi Musa training base in the Jordan Valley.
IDF soldiers of the Duvdevan Unit (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)IDF soldiers of the Duvdevan Unit (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The officer who shot them, Lt. N, was interrogated by Military Police for 10 hours on Sunday and insisted that he felt that his life was in danger and did not know that he had opened fire on his commanders.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that the incident would be thoroughly investigated, with a military and the Military Police leading separate probes of the incident.
N12 reported that following the tragedy in the Egoz unit, senior officers criticized the conduct of the elite troops, saying that the unit is "chaotic” and that “commanders are expected to behave differently.”
On Sunday the military stopped all noncritical activités in order to discuss the recent events. During the day all officers and troops were supposed to have discussed “safety issues, risk management and coordination between troops”, the military said in a statement. Officers will have to brief their soldiers on the issues and “in accordance to regulations”, it added. 


