Biden sees 'some progress' in Iran nuclear talks

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there is progress being made in the Iran nuclear talks and now is not the time to give up on a diplomatic solution.

"It's not time to give up, there is some progress being made," Biden said, adding the group of countries negotiating alongside the United States with Iran are "on the same page."

