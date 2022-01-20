The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

American Airlines sees minor impact after 5G rollout

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 01:53

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2022 01:54
American Airlines said on Wednesday it had seen some delays and four cancellations as a result of new 5G service and some additional impact to its regional fleets.
American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour told employees it expects the Federal Aviation Administration will issue updated operating requirements for Airbus and regional fleets soon that will allow the airline to operate as normal at most airports.
"We have seen some minor operational impact," Seymour said.
Greek defense minister lands in Israel to meet with Gantz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 12:26 AM
Biden sees 'some progress' in Iran nuclear talks
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 12:25 AM
Two of the Gilboa escapees make unmonitored phone calls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 09:56 PM
High Court rules to destroy home of terrorist who killed Eli Kay
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 05:51 PM
Knesset passes preliminary reading law limiting interrogation duration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 04:25 PM
MK Bezalel Smotrich tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 03:29 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: Over 14,000 currently test positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 03:02 PM
Yisrael Beitenu MK Yulia Malinovsky tests positive for COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 11:49 AM
Likud MK Gila Gamliel tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 10:35 AM
Four suspects arrested on suspicion of committing offenses on minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 09:47 AM
Car explodes in Ness Ziona, man moderately injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 09:44 AM
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion tests positive for COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 08:45 AM
Kazakhstan security forces on high alert in Almaty amid calls to protest
By REUTERS
01/19/2022 08:29 AM
Acting Afghan PM calls for countries to recognize Taliban government
By REUTERS
01/19/2022 07:40 AM
70-year-old woman dies in Rehovot apartment fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 02:18 AM
