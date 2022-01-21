The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Masked settlers attack peace activists, set car on fire

"Settler violence is rampant, and government ministers are not doing enough to stop it," Meretz MK Mossy Raz said in a statement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 21, 2022 11:57

Updated: JANUARY 21, 2022 12:36
Settlers attack activists with clubs, 21/1/2022
Two peace activists were wounded Friday when a group of masked men believed to be settlers armed with batons, stones and a Molotov cocktail attacked them near the village of Burin in the West Bank.
The activists had driven Burin for planting when they were attacked. Their vehicle had been set ablaze.
IDF soldiers managed to separate them and police were notified, but nobody was detained or questioned, according to Hebrew media reports.
The settlers were identified by activists as having been from the Givat Ronen outpost.
"The Givat Ronen outpost is one of the five outposts where most settler violence takes place," the left-wing NGO Peace Now said in a statement. 
Settlers attack activists on 21/1/2022 (credit: Rivka Wittenberg) Settlers attack activists on 21/1/2022 (credit: Rivka Wittenberg)
"When the political leadership backs off and the government bends over, it's no wonder that violence continues to rage. Defense Minister [Benny Gantz] must order the evacuation of the illegal outposts that are centers of settler violence."
"Settler violence is rampant, and government ministers are not doing enough to stop it," Meretz MK Mossy Raz said in a statement.
"This difficult event will not pass by silently."
This is a developing story.


