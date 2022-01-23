Philippine Airlines will launch a direct route to Israel in April and has already started selling tickets, Ynet reported on Sunday.

Initially, the company plans to operate two weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

The flights will depart late evening, and the expected flight time is about 11 and a half hours on the Airbus A350 aircraft.

Ticket prices will be about 920 dollars, according to Ynet. Philippine Airlines will late test whether they can make more than two weekly flights.