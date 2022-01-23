The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Direct flight line to open between Israel and Philippines in April for first time

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 11:46

Philippine Airlines will launch a direct route to Israel in April and has already started selling tickets, Ynet reported on Sunday.

Initially, the company plans to operate two weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

The flights will depart late evening, and the expected flight time is about 11 and a half hours on the Airbus A350 aircraft.

Ticket prices will be about 920 dollars, according to Ynet. Philippine Airlines will late test whether they can make more than two weekly flights.

Media personality Razi Barkai ends presenting Galatz radio show
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2022 12:23 PM
French soldier killed in mortar attack in Mali
By REUTERS
01/23/2022 12:04 PM
Shufersal CEO resigns after a decade
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2022 11:43 AM
Jews vandalized Palestinians' cars in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2022 11:07 AM
Armenian man arrested on suspicion at spitting on ultra-Orthodox minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2022 10:29 AM
Blue and White MK Ruth Wasserman Lande tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2022 07:53 AM
UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/23/2022 01:03 AM
German navy chief resigns over Putin comments
By REUTERS
01/22/2022 11:06 PM
Israeli woman shot dead in Ramle in suspected murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2022 10:20 PM
Kuwaiti minister says visit aims to rebuild trust with Lebanon
By REUTERS
01/22/2022 08:00 PM
Blast hits western Afghan city of Herat, killing at least six
By REUTERS
01/22/2022 06:54 PM
UAE grounds private drones, light aircraft following Houthi attack
By REUTERS
01/22/2022 05:32 PM
Unknown individuals set fire to McDonald's branch in the Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2022 11:24 AM
Man arrested for attacking his wife's doctor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2022 10:45 AM
Haitian judge in charge of Moise murder investigation quits
By REUTERS
01/22/2022 05:15 AM
