Bennett: Submarine purchases will be handled professionally

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attempted to reassure Israelis on Sunday that the purchasing of submarines from Germany would be handled professionally by his government.

Bennett's statement was critical of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, whose role in the so-called Submarine Affair is expected to be probed by a commission of inquiry that will be approved by the cabinet on Sunday.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Bennett did not reveal how he will vote, but it is expected to pass easily.

"It is important to me to tell Israeli citizens that the processes of security purchases of the government will be held free of foreign interests," Bennett said. "Our sole compass will be the security of the state of Israel."

A submarine in the annual Noble Dina naval exercise for 2021, coordinated between Israel, Greece, Cyprus and France, March 12, 2021. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)