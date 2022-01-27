Blinken holds talks with China's Wang on Ukraine situation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Wednesday to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in talks on global security and the economic risks that could stem from further Russian aggression against Ukraine, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken ... conveyed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward," department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Global security and the economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine figured in the talks, the statement added.