Case against police officers in Ahuvia Sandak killing closed

The case against Israel Police officers involved in the death of hilltop youth Ahuvia Sandak was dismissed on Thursday, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit ruled following the recommendation of police's Internal Investigations Department.

Sandak was killed in December 2020 when his vehicle flipped over while fleeing from police. The police car either accidentally collided with Sandak's or purposely tried to force his car to stop.

This is a developing story.