Case against police officers in Ahuvia Sandak killing closed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 16:31

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2022 16:38

The case against Israel Police officers involved in the death of hilltop youth Ahuvia Sandak was dismissed on Thursday, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit ruled following the recommendation of police's Internal Investigations Department.

Sandak was killed in December 2020 when his vehicle flipped over while fleeing from police. The police car either accidentally collided with Sandak's or purposely tried to force his car to stop.

This is a developing story.

Worker killed after falling from construction site in Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2022 03:02 PM
Booster shots could cut Europe's COVID hospitalizations by up to 800,000
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 02:09 PM
IDF arrests two Palestinians at Gaza crossing with grenade and knife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2022 01:48 PM
Two Orthodox Jewish men assaulted in Stamford Hill, London
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2022 12:42 PM
Russian forces will leave Belarus once drills are over, Minsk says
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 11:44 AM
Italy's new president will be not be elected on Thursday - former PM
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 10:07 AM
Police arrest Kfar Qassem resident for abuse of his partner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2022 10:01 AM
Jordan's army kills 27 drug smugglers trying to infiltrate border
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 09:33 AM
China says US should correct wrongdoing in trade practices against China
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 09:29 AM
Soldier shot five servicemen at a military plant in Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 08:43 AM
India probes illegal immigration after tragedy near Canada border
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 07:48 AM
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2022 07:29 AM
Blinken holds talks with China's Wang on Ukraine situation
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 06:51 AM
US Coast Guard reports intercepting 191 Haitians aboard sailing vessel
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 04:04 AM
N.Korea fires two missiles in latest testing frenzy, S.Korea says
By REUTERS
01/27/2022 02:28 AM
