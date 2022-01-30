The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Isaac Herzog departs for UAE in first visit by an Israeli president

Herzog is the first Israeli president to pay an official visit to the UAE.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 06:27

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2022 07:10
President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog depart to visit the UAE (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog depart to visit the UAE
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog departed Sunday morning for the United Arab Emirates in the first visit by an Israeli president at the invitation of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Herzog will visit Abu Dhabi and Dubai and conduct meetings with a number of officials.

“I am bringing with me a blessing of peace and a message of peace to the entire region, to the peoples of the region. Peace brings with it prosperity, progress, and growth for the benefit of the peoples of the region," said Herzog before taking off.

UAE's ambassador, Mohammed Al Khaja, said on Saturday that Herzog's visit will enhance relations between the two countries. Herzog joined Al Khaja in the UAE embassy opening in Tel Aviv in July of last year.

Herzog is the first Israeli president to pay an official visit to the UAE.

PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog and UAE Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja pose at the opening ceremony of the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Tel Aviv last year. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog and UAE Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja pose at the opening ceremony of the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Tel Aviv last year. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The two nations normalized relations in August 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords.



