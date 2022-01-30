Two more human cases of H5N6 bird flu detected in China

Two more human cases of avian influenza A(H5N6) have been detected in China, the Center for Health Protection (CHP) of the Hong Kong Department of Health announced on Thursday.

The first case is a 68-year-old man living in Langzhong who is in critical condition. The report did not state how he was infected with the virus.

The second case is a 55-year-old woman living in Hangzhou who had been exposed to slaughtered poultry. She is also in critical condition.

A spike in the number of human infections caused by the H5N6 subvariant of the bird flu has been recorded in the past year in China.

According to the WHO, the rise in H5N6 cases may reflect the continued circulation of the virus in birds and enhanced surveillance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO added that the zoonotic threat remains elevated due to the spread of the viruses among birds, but that the overall pandemic risk associated with the strain of bird flu has not significantly changed.