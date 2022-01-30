The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Houthi missile intercepted over Abu Dhabi as Herzog visits UAE

President Isaac Herzog was confirmed to be safe amid the attack. His visit to the UAE will continue as planned.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 23:13

Updated: JANUARY 31, 2022 00:00
A GENERAL VIEW of the ADNOC headquarters and Emirates Towers in Abu Dhabi. (photo credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS)
A GENERAL VIEW of the ADNOC headquarters and Emirates Towers in Abu Dhabi.
(photo credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS)

Air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthis over Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, as Israeli President Isaac Herzog was conducting an official visit to the country on Sunday night.

The reports of air defenses being activated came out shortly after the Houthis announced that they would be releasing details about a large-scale military operation "in the depths of the UAE."

The Emirati Defense Ministry stated that the attack did not cause any injuries or damage as the remnants of the missile fell in an unpopulated area.

Shortly after the attack, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen announced that it had destroyed a ballistic missile launchpad in the al-Jawf Governorate in Yemen.

Herzog was updated about the incident and he and his entourage are safe. The visit is expected to continue as planned.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on January 30, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) Israeli President Isaac Herzog with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on January 30, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

The attack comes a week after the UAE intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards the Gulf country.

For more than six years, the Houthis have been battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, repeatedly carrying out cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, launching an unprecedented assault on the UAE on January 17.

In the attack on January 17, three civilians were killed and another six were injured. Three fuel tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah industrial area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC and a fire broke out at a storage facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Flights were temporarily suspended.

The attack was reportedly carried out with a number of ballistic missiles and drones.

Reuters contributed to this report.



