COVID-19: New Zealand Prime Minister Arden tests negative

By REUTERS
JANUARY 31, 2022 01:45

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned a negative COVID-19 test result on Monday, but she will remain in self-isolation until the end of Tuesday as per health guidelines, a government spokesman said.

Ardern took a coronavirus test on Sunday after being exposed to an infected person on a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri.

"The prime minister has returned a negative COVID-19 test. In line with Ministry of Health guidance she is required to continue isolating until the end of Tuesday, February 1, or as otherwise advised by Public Health," a spokesman to the prime minister said.

The governor-general and other members of Ardern's staff who were on board the flight, have also been in self-isolation.

