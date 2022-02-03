The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Comedian Louis CK to perform in Israel for the second time

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 09:42

American comedian Louis C.K. is coming back to tour in Israel a little over two years since his last visit. C.K. is known for sidestepping political correctness in his work as well as using dark humor. 

C.K. came under fire in 2017 after having numerous accusations of sexual misconduct filed against him. The allegations then made C.K. persona non grata nearly everywhere and had his television series canceled. He returned to performing in August 2018.
Syrian Civil Defence says at least 13 killed after US raid
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 10:05 AM
Erdogan says Israel president to visit Turkey in mid-March
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 10:00 AM
Pakistan: Four soldiers, fifteen insurgents dead after army base attacks
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 08:55 AM
Human skeleton found near Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 08:26 AM
Mississippi becomes 37th US state to legalize medical marijuana
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 06:20 AM
Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 03:05 AM
Biden names former Senator Jones as adviser for filling Court seat
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 12:43 AM
MK Merav Michaeli tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 11:14 PM
Shots fired at IDF position near Nablus, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 10:45 PM
Iran 'ready to return' to global oil market, says minister
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 05:24 PM
US Army to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 05:14 PM
Biden approves deployment of 3,000 US troops to eastern Europe
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 04:40 PM
Germany rejects Amnesty's Israel 'apartheid' charge
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 03:35 PM
Turkey blames Greece after 12 migrants freeze to death near border
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 03:25 PM
Romanian PM speaks with ambassador who suggests meeting with Israel
By SIMONA KLODNISCHI/AGERPRES/TNS
02/02/2022 12:35 PM
