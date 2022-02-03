Comedian Louis CK to perform in Israel for the second time

American comedian Louis C.K. is coming back to tour in Israel a little over two years since his last visit. C.K. is known for sidestepping political correctness in his work as well as using dark humor.C.K. came under fire in 2017 after having numerous accusations of sexual misconduct filed against him. The allegations then made C.K. persona non grata nearly everywhere and had his television series canceled. He returned to performing in August 2018.
