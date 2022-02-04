The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Death of ISIS leader Quraishi as 'milestone', US in touch with anti-ISIS partners

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 02:46

The United States has been in touch with all its partners in the counter-ISIS coalition since Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi blew himself up during a US raid, a senior White House official said on Thursday.

"It's a milestone for Haji Abdullah no longer to be walking the face of the earth," the official told reporters, using the ISIS leader's nickname.

He said the United States, the Iraqi government and other coalition partners were resolved to continue fighting ISIS and the threat to their homelands.

US troops prepare for deployment to Eastern Europe from Fort Bragg
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 12:32 AM
IMF chief says 'too early to say' if world facing sustained inflation
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 11:31 PM
Russia-China ties will not make up for consequences of Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 09:54 PM
Palestinians throw Molotov cocktails at east Jerusalem police station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 09:35 PM
Iraqi military says intelligence provided info about IS leader location
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 09:15 PM
Osem cancels price hike on products after government, public pressure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 08:22 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: Ra'am MK Waleed Taha tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 08:06 PM
IDF forces rushing to rescue 35 hikers stuck in West Bank rivers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 07:22 PM
Ayelet Shaked calls for release of Yemenite Children Affair document
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 06:33 PM
French right party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen in hospital after stroke
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 05:35 PM
Palestinian youth involved in Yehuda Dimentman killing indicted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 03:22 PM
30-year-old man shot in Petah Tikvah, in moderate condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 02:38 PM
Smuggling of five tons of tomatoes from Gaza to Israel thwarted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 02:17 PM
N. Ireland first minister set to resign on Thursday - BBC
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 11:24 AM
Syrian Civil Defence says at least 13 killed after US raid
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 10:05 AM
