The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

One of Ahmaud Arbery's 3 killers withdraws plea deal on hate-crimes charges

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 05:35

One of two men whose plea bargain on federal hate-crimes charges in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery was rejected by a judge last week has decided to proceed to trial rather than seek a new deal with prosecutors, court documents showed on Thursday.

Lawyers for Gregory McMichael and federal prosecutors filed a joint notice of withdrawal of McMichael's plea agreement, saying the deal is "null and void" and that both sides were "ready for trial," reaffirming his original plea of not guilty.

The case docket in US District Court in Brunswick, Georgia, also showed that a change-of-plea hearing scheduled for McMichael on Friday had been canceled.

McMichael, 66, and his son, Travis, 36, were both sentenced in state court last month to life in prison without parole for their convictions on murder and other charges in the February 2020 shotgun slaying of Arbery, 25.

A co-defendant, neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, was sentenced to life with eligibility for parole after 30 years. All three men are white.

Arbery, who was Black, was shot to death by the younger McMichael after all three defendants had chased him down in pickup trucks as he jogged through the suburban neighborhood they shared.

The jury rejected claims by the McMichaels' lawyers that their clients were seeking to make a citizen's arrest of Arbery, whom they suspected of criminal activity, and had acted in self-defense when they confronted him.

The father and son subsequently reached a deal with the US Attorney's Office for southern Georgia to plead guilty to federal hate-crimes charges and receive a 30-year sentence.

As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend that the defendants be transferred to a federal penitentiary for 30 years before being returned to the Georgia prison system, whose conditions are widely considered to harsher than those of a federal prison.

But after vehement objections from Arbery's mother, US District Judge Lisa Wood last week took the rare step of rejecting the terms of the plea agreement at a hearing for the younger McMichael, though not before he admitted for the first time that he had pursued Arbery because of his race.

Both McMichaels had been scheduled to return to court on Friday to formally re-enter guilty pleas. Court records indicated that only the son would appear for that hearing because the father had formally withdrawn his plea deal on Thursday.

It remained unclear whether Travis McMichael would seek a new plea agreement acceptable to the judge. There was no indication in court whether the third defendant, Bryan, was considering a plea bargain.

Olympics-Beijing organizers report 21 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 3
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 05:32 AM
Death of ISIS leader Quraishi as 'milestone', US in touch with anti-ISIS
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 02:46 AM
US troops prepare for deployment to Eastern Europe from Fort Bragg
By REUTERS
02/04/2022 12:32 AM
IMF chief says 'too early to say' if world facing sustained inflation
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 11:31 PM
Russia-China ties will not make up for consequences of Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 09:54 PM
Palestinians throw Molotov cocktails at east Jerusalem police station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 09:35 PM
Iraqi military says intelligence provided info about IS leader location
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 09:15 PM
Osem cancels price hike on products after government, public pressure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 08:22 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: Ra'am MK Waleed Taha tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 08:06 PM
IDF forces rushing to rescue 35 hikers stuck in West Bank rivers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 07:22 PM
Ayelet Shaked calls for release of Yemenite Children Affair document
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 06:33 PM
French right party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen in hospital after stroke
By REUTERS
02/03/2022 05:35 PM
Palestinian youth involved in Yehuda Dimentman killing indicted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 03:22 PM
30-year-old man shot in Petah Tikvah, in moderate condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 02:38 PM
Smuggling of five tons of tomatoes from Gaza to Israel thwarted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2022 02:17 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by