IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi met with US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides for the first time on Friday, the IDF confirmed.

It is understood the meeting was scheduled following the US' successful raid in Syria, where ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi was killed, KAN News reported.

Kohavi presented the ambassador with an overview of the IDF's main security challenges. As part of that, the two discussed the Iranian nuclear talks and ways to combat the threat posed by the Iranian regime in the Middle East.

Kohavi and Nides discussed upcoming joint exercises between the US Army and the IDF. This week, the Israeli Navy participated in the International Maritime Exercise, one of the largest American-led naval drills, for the first time.

The chief of staff and the American ambassador also discussed the highly scrutinized death of elderly Palestinian-American Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad, with Kohavi expressing his regret over the incident, which he called a "very serious deviation" from the IDF's values.