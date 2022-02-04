The Israeli woman who was verbally abused last month by an Israel Police officer after calling the police hotline for help took her own life, N12 reported on Friday.

'T,' a Beersheba resident in her 20s, was told to "go ahead and kill yourself" by an Israel Police officer in a recording obtained by N12, after calling the police hotline asking to be forcibly hospitalized in a mental health center due to her suicidal thoughts.

"You are an idiot that wants to kill yourself, kill yourself then," the officer said. "Kill yourself and don't tell us anything about it."

Israel Police responded to the original report last month, stating that it has begun the process of terminating the police officer's employment as his conduct was "inconsistent with Israel Police's values."