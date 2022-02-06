The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 15:45

A plane carrying US troops landed in Poland on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, as Washington reinforces its NATO allies in Eastern Europe amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania, as Washington moves to reassure jittery NATO allies.

The Pentagon said that around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, would deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.

Sunday's arrival of the C17 aircraft followed a plane carrying the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army Major General Christopher Donahue, which landed on Saturday at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, and a few planes with U.S. military equipment and an "advance group."

It was not immediately clear how many troops arrived, but a C17 aircraft is "designed to airdrop 102 paratroopers and their equipment," according to the US Air Force website.

"Our national contribution here in Poland shows our solidarity with all of our allies here in Europe and obviously during this period of uncertainty we know that we are stronger together," Donahue said on Sunday.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said minutes after the plane landed that this was the first group of American soldiers "from an elite unit."

."..More planes will be landing in the coming hours. The soldiers will operate in the southeastern part of our country," he added.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Ukraine.



Tags Russia ukraine US Army aircraft
US envoy on North Korea to meet with Japanese, S.Korean officials
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 03:50 PM
Car accident in Negev leaves three trapped
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 03:30 PM
Iraqi court suspends Zebari's presidential bid
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 02:24 PM
Netanyahu undergoes kidney stone procedure, in good health
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 01:35 PM
Sa'ar: Unauthorized spyware users must be held accountable
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 10:25 AM
Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 08:38 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Tonga
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 03:24 AM
Hundreds in Minneapolis protest police killing of Black man in raid
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 02:31 AM
UN chief urges China's leaders to allow 'credible' visit by rights envoy
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 01:08 AM
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 07:15 PM
IDF Major-General Yehuda Fuchs tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 06:46 PM
Attempted terror attack against Border Police near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 06:36 PM
Iran open to talks with Saudi in atmosphere of respect - Fars
By REUTERS
02/05/2022 06:32 PM
Iran open to talks with Saudi in atmosphere of respect - Fars
By REUTERS
02/05/2022 06:31 PM
Large smuggling operation thwarted by IDF on Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2022 06:08 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by