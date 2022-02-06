Gantz signs seizure order against Lebanese companies helping Hezbollah

Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued an administrative seizure order on Sunday against three Lebanese companies for allegedly providing raw materials to Hezbollah for its precision missile project.

The companies against which the order was issued are Toufali, Moubayed and Barakat. The companies trade in machines, oils and ventilation systems that are needed for Hezbollah's production line. The order will allow the companies to be blacklisted in global financial systems and make it difficult for them to continue operating.

"Instead of helping and rehabilitating the citizens of Lebanon – Hezbollah continues to endanger the citizens of Lebanon and the entire country and sow chaos," said Gantz. "Hezbollah, with Iran's support, is undermining the ability to stabilize Lebanon. Israel will continue to reach out to the Lebanese people and offer humanitarian aid, while at the same time continuing to undermine attempts to introduce advanced weapons that will endanger its citizens, with an emphasis on promoting the Iranian precision project that works from the heart of Lebanon.”

The order is part of Gantz's directive to tighten economic pressure on the precision missile project and comes just months after Gantz signed a similar order against the Lebanese company Shreif Sanitary Co which was also providing equipment for Hezbollah's precision-guided missile project.

The seizure orders were signed following joint work of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate and the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing in the Defense Ministry.

During the virtual INSS conference sponsored by Tel Aviv University last week, Gantz revealed that Israel has offered assistance to the Lebanese Army four times over the past year through UNIFIL.