France's Macron speaks with US President Biden ahead of his trip to Moscow - source

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 00:08

French President Emmanuel Macron again spoke with US President Joe Biden in a "coordination logic" ahead of his trip to Moscow on Monday, a French Presidency source said on Sunday.

The 40 minutes-long call allowed the two leaders to "share information about contacts made during the weekend" for good coordination ahead of the trip, the source said.

Macron is due on Monday to visit Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine, stoking Western fears of an invasion. Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine.

Tunisian judges accuse president seeking control, setting new struggle
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 10:23 PM
Honduran president tests positive for COVID
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 09:07 PM
New Hope MK Michal Shir tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 08:27 PM
Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik wins silver at Paris Grand Slam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 08:08 PM
Herzog wishes Erdogan speedy recovery in phone call
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 07:48 PM
Tunisia's supreme judicial council refuses dissolution by president
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 07:25 PM
Russia says India approves one-shot Sputnik Light COVID vaccine
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 06:27 PM
US envoy on North Korea to meet with Japanese, S.Korean officials
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 03:50 PM
US troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 03:45 PM
Car accident in Negev leaves three trapped
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 03:30 PM
Netanyahu undergoes kidney stone procedure, in good health
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 01:35 PM
Sa'ar: Unauthorized spyware users must be held accountable
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 10:25 AM
Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 08:38 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Tonga
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 03:24 AM
Hundreds in Minneapolis protest police killing of Black man in raid
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 02:31 AM
