Iran nuclear talks will resume on Tuesday, EU confirms

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 11:59

Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Tuesday, the European Union, which is coordinating the talks, confirmed on Monday.

"Following a short break, the 8th round of negotiations in Vienna in the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume tomorrow, on Tuesday 8 February," the EU said in a statement. Envoys headed home 10 days ago to ask their bosses to help resolve the thorniest remaining issues. 

Planes bring US troops to Poland, with most expected on Monday
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 12:34 PM
Iran says some of its demands on sanctions not yet addressed in talks
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 12:29 PM
Azerbaijan releases eight Armenian prisoners in mediation effort
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 12:28 PM
Kinneret rises by 2 centimeters, 1.3 meters below upper red line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 09:59 AM
Earthquake drill to take place in a number of cities at 11:05 am
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 09:38 AM
Haim Katz's plea deal approved by Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 09:34 AM
3 settlers arrested for attacking left-wing activists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 08:22 AM
Macron speaks with US President Biden ahead of his trip to Moscow
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 12:08 AM
Tunisian judges accuse president seeking control, setting new struggle
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 10:23 PM
Honduran president tests positive for COVID
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 09:07 PM
New Hope MK Michal Shir tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 08:27 PM
Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik wins silver at Paris Grand Slam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 08:08 PM
Herzog wishes Erdogan speedy recovery in phone call
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2022 07:48 PM
Tunisia's supreme judicial council refuses dissolution by president
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 07:25 PM
Russia says India approves one-shot Sputnik Light COVID vaccine
By REUTERS
02/06/2022 06:27 PM
