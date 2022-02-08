Unknown assailants throw grenade into grocery in Petah Tikva

Unknown individuals threw a grenade at a produce store in Petah Tikva, Ynet reported on Monday. No one was hurt in the attack.

Just two days prior to the grenade attack, unidentified assailants stabbed and severely wounded the store owner.

Last week, the store owner was taken to Beilinson Hospital in serious condition following the stabbing. The circumstances of the stabbing and the grenade attack are currently under investigation.