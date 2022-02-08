The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej hospitalized

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 16:20

Updated: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 16:22

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej was hospitalized on Tuesday after feeling unwell, according to his office.

Coronavirus in IDF: 5,576 infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2022 04:34 PM
N.Korea boasts of 'shaking the world' by testing missiles that can strik
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 04:13 PM
Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreements - Twitter
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 04:00 PM
UN rights office demands release of Afghan women activists
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 03:12 PM
Iran's leader accuses Biden, Trump of damaging US reputation - report
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 12:28 PM
China slams planned US arms sale to Taiwan for undermining sovereignty
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 09:41 AM
Ukraine plans drills with drones, anti-tank missiles from Feb. 10-20
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 09:38 AM
Lebanese judicial official arrested for communicating with Israelis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2022 08:52 AM
Israeli forces evacuate settler outpost named after Ahuvia Sandak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2022 07:51 AM
Olympics: Nathan Chen breaks figure skating short program world record
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 07:35 AM
Tax exemption for international athletes approved by Knesset
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/08/2022 12:47 AM
Biden says US citizens in Ukraine should leave the country
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 11:52 PM
Russia continues to add troops along Ukraine border - Pentagon
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 10:53 PM
Germany and US in lockstep to deter Russian aggression, says Biden
By REUTERS
02/07/2022 08:58 PM
Likud MK Fateen Mulla tests positive for COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2022 08:55 PM
