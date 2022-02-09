Right-wing activists set up new settlement in the Negev - report

Right-wing activists set up a new settlement near Rahat on Wednesday morning, Ynet reported, which they named Ma'ale Paula after Israel's first prime minister David Ben Gurion's wife.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

According to the organizers, "Ma'ale Paula is the first in a line of settlements that will be established in the Negev. This is in response to the lack of government in the Negev to oppose the spreading of the Bedouin Diaspora."

MK Itamar Ben Gvir arrived at the scene to "strengthen the families", and while he was there, a ruckus broke out between the activists and Bedouin. Ben Gvir responded to Bedouin yells by shouting back: "We are the landlords here. It's ours. Whoever wants to come and live here, fine, but we are the landlords."

Israel Police arrived on the scene in response to the activity.