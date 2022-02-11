The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia to respond soon to US and NATO on security - report

By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 11, 2022

Russia will respond "in the nearest future" to counterproposals on European security made by the United States and NATO, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace at a meeting in Moscow, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow has demanded that Washington and Brussels guarantee NATO will never let Ukraine join the bloc. They have refused to do so, but sent their own proposals to Russia.

Shoigu urged the West to stop supplying arms to Ukraine and said Russia was not the one to blame for the rising tensions in Europe. He also said he wanted to know why London was sending special forces to Ukraine.

Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine but denies that it plans to invade its neighbor.

20-year-old man dies in car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 03:16 PM
Journalists working with UN detained in Afghanistan - UNHCR
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 01:41 PM
COVID: EU regulator reviewing menstrual disorder cases after mRNA shots
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 01:35 PM
Lebanon violated UNSC Resolution 1701, says IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 01:30 PM
Quad slams N. Korea missile launches, opposes coercive economic policies
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 12:48 PM
Iran's President Raisi says Tehran 'never has hope' in Vienna talks
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 12:08 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: Knesset D-G, A-G test positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 10:45 AM
Two infiltrate into Israel at Lebanon crossing, arrested by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 08:58 AM
Body found in cistern in Arara, investigation ongoing
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/11/2022 01:38 AM
IDF captures man suspected of crossing Lebanese border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 08:06 PM
Trans-Israel Pipeline appeals block of oil deal with UAE
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 06:26 PM
Jordan's King Abdullah's office hacked using Israeli spyware - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 06:19 PM
Germany's FM, Bennett meet in Israel, discuss Iran nuclear deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 05:23 PM
Hilltop youth involved in Ahuvia Sandak death could be indicted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 04:25 PM
Israel's El Al Airlines sees flight disruptions to Dubai from Sunday
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 03:39 PM
