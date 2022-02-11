The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tottenham considering bid for 2026 Super Bowl - report

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2022 20:25

The English soccer club Tottenham Hotspur FC reportedly is preparing a historic bid to host the NFL's championship game in 2026.

According to the Daily Mail, the NFL is "considering taking America's biggest sporting event outside the country."

The venues for the next four Super Bowls have already been decided.

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles hosts Sunday's Super Bowl LVI clash between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, with Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.; Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas; and Super Bowl LVIX in New Orleans.

Tottenham already has a working relationship with the NFL. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted two regular season games in 2019 and two more in 2021 as part of the league's International Series. Two more games are on tap in 2022.

Twitter says investigating errors on website
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 07:52 PM
Foreign Ministry advises diplomats to remove family from Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 07:14 PM
Former government D-Gs to have their phones tested for Pegasus hack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 06:22 PM
Canada's Ontario province declares state of emergency
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 06:08 PM
Biden met national security advisers on Russia
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 05:42 PM
Biden signs executive order on Afghan funds for aid, terrorism victims
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 04:50 PM
Dakar rally car blast caused by improvised explosive device
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 04:47 PM
Russia to respond soon to US and NATO on security - report
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 03:41 PM
20-year-old man dies in car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 03:16 PM
Journalists working with UN detained in Afghanistan - UNHCR
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 01:41 PM
COVID: EU regulator reviewing menstrual disorder cases after mRNA shots
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 01:35 PM
Lebanon violated UNSC Resolution 1701, says IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 01:30 PM
Quad slams N. Korea missile launches, opposes coercive economic policies
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 12:48 PM
Iran's President Raisi says Tehran 'never has hope' in Vienna talks
By REUTERS
02/11/2022 12:08 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: Knesset D-G, A-G test positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2022 10:45 AM
