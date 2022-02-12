Two killed in car explosion between Ramla and Lod

Two men in their 30s were killed Saturday night in a car explosion on the road leading to the Dahmasha neighborhood between Ramla and Lod.

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff determined their deaths on the spot and provided medical treatment to another 30-year-old man who was moderately injured, and was taken to Assaf Harofeh Hospital. Orian Shaul said that when they arrived at the scene there was a commotion.

"We saw a vehicle burning and nearby lay 3 male men about 30 years old, two of them were unconscious, with very severe multi-systemic injuries, no breathing and no pulse. We performed medical tests and they had no signs of life, so we had to determine their death. Another man about 30 years old was fully conscious and suffering from injuries to his chest and limbs. We provided him with life-saving medical care and evacuated him to a hospital in fair and stable condition."