MK Ben Gvir to set up camp in Sheikh Jarrah Jewish family's garden

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2022 21:46

MK Itamar Ben Gvir announced on Saturday that he will be setting up camp in the Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Ben Gvir said that he would be setting up his camp in the garden of the Yoshvayev family whose house was set fire to over the weekend adding that he would stay there until the family receives 24/7 security.

Explosion heard in Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2022 09:50 PM
Sudan's Burhan says Israel visits for security cooperation
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 09:24 PM
Communications Min. Yoaz Hendel to receive 24/7 security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2022 08:58 PM
EU not closing diplomatic missions in Kyiv, foreign policy chief says
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 08:15 PM
Gantz tells IDF to be ready to evacuate Israelis from Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2022 06:43 PM
Officials say US to remove military trainers from Ukraine - exclusive
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 04:13 PM
Jordan urges its nationals to leave Ukraine - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 03:18 PM
Lavrov, in Blinken call, accuses US 'propaganda' on Russian aggression
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 02:52 PM
Man in serious, unstable condition following snakebite in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2022 02:42 PM
Israel to issue severe travel warning, evacuate citizens from Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2022 01:32 PM
US orders non-emergency embassy staff to leave Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 12:41 PM
Police stop 50 vehicles heading to Paris in protest convoy
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 10:43 AM
Blinken says he will speak with Russia's Lavrov
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 09:25 AM
Israeli critically injured in Or Akiva shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2022 08:05 AM
US COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months
By REUTERS
02/12/2022 02:52 AM
