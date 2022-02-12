MK Ben Gvir to set up camp in Sheikh Jarrah Jewish family's garden

MK Itamar Ben Gvir announced on Saturday that he will be setting up camp in the Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Ben Gvir said that he would be setting up his camp in the garden of the Yoshvayev family whose house was set fire to over the weekend adding that he would stay there until the family receives 24/7 security.