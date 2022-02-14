The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
PM Naftali Bennett to visit Bahrain for first time today

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 15:00

Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 15:03

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will depart for his first official visit in Bahrain on Monday, his office announced on Monday afternoon.

During the visit, Bennett will meet with the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.



Two men arrested for allegedly setting fire to Sheikh Jarrah home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 03:21 PM
Russia says some military drills have ended, others close to completion
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 03:18 PM
Israel's energy minister says 'so be it' if exported gas reaches Lebanon
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 02:54 PM
Baruch Leifer named as rabbi suspected of sexually assaulting a minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 02:12 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 3,339 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 01:19 PM
Likud MK files suit demanding Arab-Israelis be drafted to IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 01:06 PM
7 Gazan fishermen arrested by Israeli forces - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 12:28 PM
Ronen Bity to be released early from prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 12:22 PM
Bennett, Sen. Lindsey Graham discuss Iran, security challenges
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 12:09 PM
Shaked bans Sheikh Raed Salah from exiting Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 12:02 PM
Five killed in fire in southwestern France
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 11:41 AM
No Russia at this year's Munich Security Conference - event chair
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 11:40 AM
G7 finance ministers warn Russia of 'massive' economic consequences
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 11:14 AM
Iran foreign ministry spokesman says prisoner swap with US on agenda
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 10:15 AM
Nuclear talks not at a dead end, Iran foreign ministry spokesman says
By REUTERS
02/14/2022 09:47 AM
