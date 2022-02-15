40-year-old man shot dead, vehicle overturned in Kafr Kanna village

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in his vehicle, leading to his car being overturned.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics that arrived at the scene treated him, evacuated him to the nearest hospital while performing resuscitation operations, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, Fadi Hakroush, was convicted of killing a Kfar Kanna resident about 15 years ago and was released from prison about two years ago, according to Haaretz.

Khachrush was a relative of Chief of Staff Jamal Hakroush, the recently retired head of the police department. He resigned in January amid controversy surrounding footage from September that showed him stepping over the body of a person who had been stabbed. The video seems to show Hakroush leaving the scene without offering assistance.

In a separate incident, a vehicle caught fire in the fields between Kafr Kanna and Mashhad in the Galilee. Firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to control the fire.

Firefighters hose down a car that was caught on fire in Kafr Kanna February 15, 2022.

Police are investigating the circumstances of Hakroush's murder.