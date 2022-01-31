Police commander Jamal Hakroush resigns amid controversy

Israel Police Asst.-Ch. Jamal Hakroush resigned on Monday amid controversy surrounding footage showing him stepping over the body of a person who had been stabbed in September.

Hakroush is the head of a police division charged with combatting violence in the Arab-Israeli sector.

The footage, published by Haaretz, showed Hakroush stepping over the body of Ghazi Amara, who had just been stabbed in an altercation and was laying bleeding in a stairwell at an iron factory in Kafr Kanna. The video seems to show Hakroush leaving the scene without offering assistance. Amara later died of his wounds.

According to Haaretz, Hakroush only returned to the scene about 10 minutes after leaving, with police already having arrested the suspected murderer. Reports by Israeli media questioned why Hakroush had not taken control of the scene.

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai has opened a commission of inquiry into the incident.

Ranin, a worker in the building where the murder happened, told 103FM that she was in the building with Hakroush when the crime happened and that Hakroush was in the office with her.

"He saw the things through the cameras. He asked if there was a need to intervene, I told him that this was a regular conflict," recounted Ranin. "We only saw what was happening in the hall, in the kitchen itself (where the stabbing occurred) there are no cameras, so we saw the clash, but not the stabbing that happened in the kitchen."

Ranin stressed that Hakroush continuously asked if he should intervene and that she had convinced him not to. She added that after the stabbing happened, Hakroush left the building to call the police.

Ranin added that Hakroush "acted like a regular person. He called the police and did what needed to be done. You saw what was on the cameras? Everyone was there in front of him, how could he intervene? He could not. There was no room for him."

In an interview with Channel 13, Hakroush said as well that he was asked not to intervene and that the first thing he did was call police. "I closed the scene, every other action I would have done would have been a disruption," said Hakroush.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev stated on Monday that Hakroush's decision was "appropriate," adding that the commission of inquiry would continue to investigate the incident.

Bar Lev stressed that Hakroush was "a pioneer and a figure who allowed Muslim society to dream and dare to strive for the highest ranks in the Israel Police. I thank commander Hakroush for 44 years of public service."