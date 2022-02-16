The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Pelosi: Israel 20th century's greatest accomplishment

Pelosi said the US is proud to have Israel as an ally and will continue supporting its security and stability.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 09:33

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 10:17
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visits the Knesset (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The formation of the State of Israel is the greatest accomplishment of the 20th century, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told reporters at the Knesset on Wednesday

Pelosi said the United States is proud to have Israel as an ally and will continue supporting its security and stability, amid the threat from Iran.

"We are together in the fight against terror posed by Iran and its nuclear development," Pelosi said. "It's a threat to the world. Israel's proximity to Iran is a threat to all of us and the responsibility of all of us."

Pelosi is heading a delegation of Congressmen. She said the delegation is united in the support of two state for two peoples and would continue to work for that goal. She said relations between the Knesset and Congress were critical.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, who greeted Pelosi, said Israel is grateful for her uncompromising struggle for its security. He thanked her in particular for passing funding for the Iron Dome missile defense system.

"You stand by us even in the hardest times, which we saw recently with Operation Guardian of the Walls," Levy told his American counterpart.



