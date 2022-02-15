Israel sends diplomats to Vienna for Iran nuclear talks

Israel sent a team to the nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna for the first time on Tuesday, in a last-ditch effort to make its concerns heard.

Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General for Strategic Affairs Joshua Zarka, as well as Atomic Energy Committee Deputy Director-General for Policy Gil Reich from Israel’s joined Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) David Nussbaum and his deputy in Vienna, where they met with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov.

They plan to meet with all of the sides to the talks – China, EU, France, Germany, UK and US – except for Iran.

Ulyanov tweeted a photo from the meeting, and Zarka thanked him for a "frank and important discussion."

Iran's Nour News, an outlet connected to the Supreme National Security Council, tweeted its dissatisfaction at the meeting.

"Unexpected presence of Zionists in Vienna is undoubtedly a deterrent to progress of #ViennaTalks in current situation.

Dialogue between representatives of #Israel with [Grossi and Ulyanov], with any purpose, is a step towards playing destructive role of this regime," Nour News tweeted.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Sunday's cabinet meeting February 6, 2022. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

The Israeli appearance at the Vienna talks came as most of the delegations have said the negotiations are in their final stages.

Jerusalem is concerned that a restored Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, would fall far short of the original’s goal of keeping Iran a year away from nuclear breakout and keep Iran less than six months away from that point, while lifting sanctions allowing the regime in Tehran to transfer even more funds to its proxies throughout the region.

World powers have been conducting negotiations since April, with several breaks, for Iran and the US to return to compliance with the JCPOA, which restricted Iran’s enrichment and stockpiling of uranium until 2030.

The US left the deal in 2018, citing evidence Iran hid details of its nuclear program and malign Iranian behavior in the Middle East, including proxy warfare and its ballistic missile program.

Iran has since enriched uranium to 60%, higher than any country that does not have nuclear weapons; weapons-grade is 90% enriched.

Iran walked away after two months of talks, citing its presidential election, and only returned to Vienna over five months later, at the end of November. Days later, Iran launched a new class of advanced centrifuges.

Since then, the US and the E3 – France, Germany and the UK – have warned that there are only weeks left to restore the JCPOA’s nonproliferation benefits and have lamented the slow pace of talks.

The negotiations have been indirect, with the E3, Russia and China and EU representatives shuttling between the Iranian and American delegations, because Iran refuses to talk directly with the US.

The US and E3 have also accused the Iranian side of not deciding if it really wants to reach a deal.