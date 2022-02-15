The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Israel sends diplomats to Vienna for Iran nuclear talks

Jerusalem is concerned a restored JCPOA deal will fail to keep Iran away from a nuclear breakout.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 17:12

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 17:35
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2021. (photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2021.
(photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Israel sent a team to the nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna for the first time on Tuesday, in a last-ditch effort to make its concerns heard.

Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General for Strategic Affairs Joshua Zarka, as well as Atomic Energy Committee Deputy Director-General for Policy Gil Reich from Israel’s joined Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) David Nussbaum and his deputy in Vienna, where they met with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov.

They plan to meet with all of the sides to the talks – China, EU, France, Germany, UK and US – except for Iran.

Ulyanov tweeted a photo from the meeting, and Zarka thanked him for a "frank and important discussion."

Iran's Nour News, an outlet connected to the Supreme National Security Council, tweeted its dissatisfaction at the meeting.

"Unexpected presence of Zionists in Vienna is undoubtedly a deterrent to progress of #ViennaTalks in current situation.

Dialogue between representatives of #Israel with [Grossi and Ulyanov], with any purpose, is a step towards playing destructive role of this regime," Nour News tweeted.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Sunday's cabinet meeting February 6, 2022. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Sunday's cabinet meeting February 6, 2022. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

The Israeli appearance at the Vienna talks came as most of the delegations have said the negotiations are in their final stages.

Jerusalem is concerned that a restored Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, would fall far short of the original’s goal of keeping Iran a year away from nuclear breakout and keep Iran less than six months away from that point, while lifting sanctions allowing the regime in Tehran to transfer even more funds to its proxies throughout the region.

World powers have been conducting negotiations since April, with several breaks, for Iran and the US to return to compliance with the JCPOA, which restricted Iran’s enrichment and stockpiling of uranium until 2030.

The US left the deal in 2018, citing evidence Iran hid details of its nuclear program and malign Iranian behavior in the Middle East, including proxy warfare and its ballistic missile program.

Iran has since enriched uranium to 60%, higher than any country that does not have nuclear weapons; weapons-grade is 90% enriched.

Iran walked away after two months of talks, citing its presidential election, and only returned to Vienna over five months later, at the end of November. Days later, Iran launched a new class of advanced centrifuges.

Since then, the US and the E3 – France, Germany and the UK – have warned that there are only weeks left to restore the JCPOA’s nonproliferation benefits and have lamented the slow pace of talks.

The negotiations have been indirect, with the E3, Russia and China and EU representatives shuttling between the Iranian and American delegations, because Iran refuses to talk directly with the US.

The US and E3 have also accused the Iranian side of not deciding if it really wants to reach a deal.



Tags Israel Iran nuclear talks with iran vienna JCPOA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by