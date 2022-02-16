The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli facing death sentence in UAE after $136m. cocaine smuggling

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 22:09

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 22:31

Known Israeli criminal Khalil Dasuki could be facing a death sentence as he awaits the Emirati court verdict on his attempted smuggling of $136 million worth of cocaine.

His trial, taking place in Dubai, opened last week, N12 reported.

Dasuki, a Lod resident, was arrested in October after Dubai police caught Dasuki and 500 kgs. of pure cocaine hidden within a cargo container.

Dasuki already confessed and pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charges, police in the UAE said.



