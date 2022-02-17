The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF shoots down Hezbollah drone

Two Iranian drones were shot down in Iraq by US forces on Wednesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 17:56

Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 18:10
Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF shot down a Hezbollah drone that crossed the border with Lebanon on Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson Unit reported.

The drone was under the surveillance of the air control unit throughout the incident.

The IDF Spokesperson Unit said that they would continue to thwart any breach of the Israeli government.

Kan reported on Wednesday that the defense system was preparing for a possible drone attack from Iran after US forces shot down two Iranian drones in Iraq. There was a concern that the drones were meant to reach Israel and explode.

The remains of the wreckage of a drone that was shot down are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 4, 2022. (credit: IRAQI MEDIA SECURITY CELL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) The remains of the wreckage of a drone that was shot down are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 4, 2022. (credit: IRAQI MEDIA SECURITY CELL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Another Hezbollah drone shot down at the beginning of January revealed the faces of the Hezbollah operatives and images of their vehicles.



Tags Hezbollah IDF drone
