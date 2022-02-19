Progress made in prisoner swap deal with Hamas, coalition MK says

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 15:59

Progress has been made in the prisoner swap negotiations with Hamas, Labor MK Emilie Moatti claimed during a Saturday morning Shabtarbut event.

Moatti said a report received three weeks ago caused reason for optimism.

"[The negotiations] are delicate and confidential and some moves are being made that I cannot elaborate on," the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee member said. "I am optimistic that they will soon come home."



Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 04:44 PM
Second exploded shell found in Russia near Ukraine border
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 02:22 PM
Russia wants to inflame tensions by ignoring planned peace talks - Kyiv
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 02:13 PM
Russia launches hypersonic missiles as part of nuclear drills
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 02:07 PM
Moscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 02:05 PM
Ukraine foreign minister to speak on Russia in Brussels, US next week
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 12:51 PM
NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 12:28 PM
Multiple explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 10:32 AM
Old guns were stolen from the Golani Museum overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2022 10:22 AM
Ukraine president confirms attendance at Munich conference amid jitters
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 09:56 AM
Kremlin confirms Putin, Macron to speak by phone on Sunday
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 09:55 AM
Russia rejects claims it was responsible for cyberattack on Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 07:47 AM
45-year-old man killed near mosque in Galilee town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2022 07:26 AM
Russian troops near Ukraine border in 'attack positions' - US official
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 01:05 AM
Images show military activity in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 12:59 AM
