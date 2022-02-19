The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

France urges its citizens to leave Ukraine's Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 17:54

France urged its citizens on Saturday to leave the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk without delay after a rise in tensions following Russia's military build-up near Ukraine.

A travel advisory issued on the French foreign ministry's website also suggested French citizens in Ukraine should leave if they do not have urgent business there.

Earlier on Saturday, Germany's foreign ministry told German nationals to leave Ukraine.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi visits Singapore Airshow
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
02/19/2022 07:39 PM
Israeli ambassador to remain in Kyiv, help Israelis return - FM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2022 06:25 PM
Defense Min. Gantz, Kamala Harris to discuss Iran, Ukraine in Munich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2022 05:52 PM
Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 04:44 PM
Progress made in prisoner swap deal with Hamas, coalition MK says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2022 03:59 PM
Second exploded shell found in Russia near Ukraine border
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 02:22 PM
Russia wants to inflame tensions by ignoring planned peace talks - Kyiv
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 02:13 PM
Russia launches hypersonic missiles as part of nuclear drills
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 02:07 PM
Moscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 02:05 PM
Ukraine foreign minister to speak on Russia in Brussels, US next week
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 12:51 PM
NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 12:28 PM
Multiple explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 10:32 AM
Old guns were stolen from the Golani Museum overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2022 10:22 AM
Ukraine president confirms attendance at Munich conference amid jitters
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 09:56 AM
Kremlin confirms Putin, Macron to speak by phone on Sunday
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 09:55 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by