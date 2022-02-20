The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

France's Macron urges Iran to agree to a nuclear deal

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2022 01:08

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, urging him to agree to a deal to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee said.

In a phone call that lasted an hour and a half, Macron expressed his conviction that talks had come to a solution respectful of all parties' interests and said Iran should seize the opportunity to preserve the Vienna deal and avoid a major crisis, according to a French presidency statement.



Tags Iran Headline
