Multiple explosions were heard on Sunday in the center of the separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.

A loudspeaker in the area asked citizens to exercise caution. The origin of the explosions was not clear.

According to an official statement by the Donetsk People's Republic Militia, Ukraine has opened fire 82 times on the territory of rebel-controlled areas with the use of mortars and artillery cannons.

This comes just days after artillery shelling was heard near Donetsk airport and Elenovka, a village in the Donetsk province.

Fueling Russia-West tensions over Ukraine, the rebels and Ukrainian government forces accused each other of violating ceasefire agreements on Thursday and using heavy weaponry including mortars and artillery.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen during a televised address to the nation, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 14, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him for talks to deescalate tensions as rumors of an impending invasion continue to grow, the Associated Press reported.

This is a developing story.