COVID-19: Queen Elizabeth tests positive, has mild symptoms

Despite mild symptoms, she is set to continue with light duties during the week.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2022 13:50

Updated: FEBRUARY 20, 2022 14:39
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. (photo credit: VICTORIA JONES/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021.
(photo credit: VICTORIA JONES/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said.

The health of the 95-year-old queen, who has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, has been under the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was advised by her doctors to rest.

"The Queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," the Palace said.

Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, earlier this month withdrew from an event after contracting COVID for a second time. A Palace source said he had met the queen days before.

Britian's Prince Charles attends the annual National Service of Remembrance in Whitehall, London, Britain, November 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE/POOL) Britian's Prince Charles attends the annual National Service of Remembrance in Whitehall, London, Britain, November 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE/POOL)

On Wednesday Elizabeth quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much, as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive.

Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne in early February.

She is the first British sovereign to spend seven decades on the throne in a dynasty that traces its origins back almost 1,000 years to Norman King William I and his 1066 conquest of England.

Below is reaction to the news announced by Buckingham Palace on Sunday:

 

BRITISH HEALTH SECRETARY SAJID JAVID:

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery."

 

OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER, KEIR STARMER:

"On behalf of myself and the whole of UK Labour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am."

 

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN

"The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering. Wishing her a swift and safe recovery from COVID-19."

 

UK INTERIOR MINISTER PRITI PATEL:

"Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery. God save the Queen."

 

COP26 PRESIDENT ALOK SHARMA:

"God Bless Her Majesty the Queen. Wishing her a fast and full recovery from COVID."



