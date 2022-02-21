Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by govt forces

Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine said on Monday two civilians were killed in shelling by the Kyiv government forces, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

RIA cited representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic as saying that the shelling occurred late on Sunday.

Kyiv and the rebels, at war for the last eight years, have accused each other of increased ceasefire violations over the last few days and the use of heavy weaponry such as mortars and artillery. Russia, which has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders says it is concerned about the increase in hostilities.

US President Joe Biden has accepted in principle a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis after the two countries' foreign ministers meet next week and if an invasion has not occurred, the White House said on Sunday.

"Currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a release.

French President Emmanuel Macron will help prepare the contents of the discussions.