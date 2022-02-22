US diplomats in Ukraine to spend night in Poland - Blinken

United States diplomatic staff, who had been moved from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv, will be spending the night in Poland, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday as the crisis in Ukraine deepens.

"Today the Department of State is again taking action for the safety and security of US citizens, including our personnel," he said in a statement.

"For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland."