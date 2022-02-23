The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

UAE designates five entities linked to Houthis as terrorists

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 22:03

The United Arab Emirates designated one individual and five entities as terrorists, saying they are linked to supporting Yemen's Houthis, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

The United States earlier on Wednesday sanctioned a sprawling international network run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a Houthi financier that provided tens of millions of dollars to the Houthi rebels, the U.S. Treasury said. Read full story

Both the U.S. and the UAE's latest terrorism designations included Abdo Abdullah Dael Ahmed, a UAE- and Sweden-based commodities trader and his company, Moaz Abdallah Dael Import and Export.

Yemen's Houthi movement, battling a Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE, recently launched missile attacks at the Gulf country, saying the attacks would continue as long as the UAE backs militias that are blocking their attempts to capture oil-producing regions in Yemen.

Right-wing party chairman attacked in Sheikh Jarrah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2022 09:33 PM
IDF inform family of Dimentman killer of intention to demolish house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2022 08:38 PM
Hamas drone shot down by IDF forces in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2022 06:38 PM
Highly lethal bird flu detected in Delaware poultry
By REUTERS
02/23/2022 06:19 PM
Arab-Israeli arrested in Saudi Arabia 'for pro-Israel statements'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2022 05:31 PM
Mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai to run again in 2023
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2022 03:43 PM
Russian military will only enter Ukraine's Donbass if separatists ask
By REUTERS
02/23/2022 02:59 PM
Russia begins evacuating its diplomatic staff from Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/23/2022 02:42 PM
PM Johnson: UK to provide Ukraine with further military support
By REUTERS
02/23/2022 02:12 PM
Russian-backed separatist leader: military mobilization is accelerating
By REUTERS
02/23/2022 01:54 PM
Ukraine to impose state of emergency, says top security official
By REUTERS
02/23/2022 12:39 PM
Russia's FSB claims they have foiled a terrorist attack in crimea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2022 12:07 PM
Lebanese security forces foiled three suicide attacks
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2022 11:56 AM
Haaretz reporter Yoel Marcus dies at 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2022 11:46 AM
Iran's foreign minister says nuclear talks reach 'sensitive point'
By REUTERS
02/23/2022 11:39 AM
