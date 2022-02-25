Weapon smuggling prevented near border with Jordan

Weapon smuggling was prevented Friday near the border with Jordan by IDF and police border forces. Two suspicious cars were seized and 12 Kalashnikov rifles, magazines and ammunition were found, according to the IDF spokesperson.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the value of the ammunition found is about 800,000 shekels.

