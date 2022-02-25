Russia has warned neighboring Finland on Friday of "serious military and political" repercussions if the Scandanavian nation opts to join NATO following the invasion of Ukraine.

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that the debate within Finland on NATO membership "will change" following the start of a war in Ukraine.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing that a Finnish addition to NATO could have "detrimental consequences."